Haryana honour killing: Family kills woman, cremates in a hurry; police extracts bone samples from pyre

Haryana honour killing: In Rithal Narwal village of Rohtak, the relatives killed their daughter and cremated the dead body. As soon as the police came to know, they reached the spot but by then the pyre was burnt and the police found only bones.

Rohtak Published on: May 24, 2023
Haryana honour killing: In a shocking case of honour killing, a girl was killed by her family and was tried to cremate even before the police reached the spot in Rithal Narwal village of Rohtak. The police have registered a case against the father of the deceased girl and other family members under sections including murder.

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Divya (20) was married in February. However, about a week after her marriage, the girl came back to her maternal home due to differences with her in-laws. For many days she used to live in Rithal Narwal village. Prior to her marriage, she was in love with a boy, whom her family didn't accept. After her marriage, Divya's boyfriend, along with some youths, assaulted the girl's husband, due to which the marriage broke up. 

On Tuesday, Divya's family killed her and cremated the body. When the police came to know about this incident, it reached the village at 9 o'clock in the night and scavenged remains from the remains for evidence.

During questioning, Divya's family members said that she committed suicide due to failed marriage and killed herself by hanging. However, the police didn't find a single fan in the house. Police then suspected this to be a case of honour killing and investigated further. It was also found that the family was in a hurry to cremate the body. Following this, the FSL team was also called on the spot and extracted bone samples from the pyre.    

(Report of Sunil Kumar from Rohtak)

