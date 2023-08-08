Haryana government transfers police officer from Nuh after communal clashes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Nuh Violence

Harayana: The Haryana government on Monday issued an order to transfer a police officer from Nuh. According to the order issued by the state government, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Jai Prakash has been transferred. He will take up a posting as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Police Headquarters) in Panchkula.

According to the order issued, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwani) in Bhiwani district Mukesh Kumar will take over from Prakash.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar were transferred away from Nuh.

Singla was on leave when communal clashes broke out in the district. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other places.

Singla has been posted the Superintendent of Police (Bhiwani). Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding additional charge in Singla's absence, took over as the new Nuh Superintendent of Police, according to a government order issued on August 3. Panwar was replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.

(with inputs from PTI)

