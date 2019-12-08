Image Source : PTI Haryana government reallocates departments of newly-recruited 3,412 Group D employees

In a relief to 3,412 newly-recruited Group D employees, the Haryana government has reallocated their departments or re-designated their posts on their request. All the Group D employees concerned have been directed to join their duties against the re-allocated posts, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday.

He said that earlier in July, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had decided to grant a one-time opportunity for change of the department and post of new recruits in Group D posts.

The requests in this regard had come especially from those appointed to the posts of cook, cobbler, barber etc.

Upon the direction of the chief minister, a dedicated web portal was created to deal with such requests. All willing candidates were directed to submit their request online for re-allocation of post or department on that portal and to indicate their options for change of post or department.

"The requests of total 3,412 employees for change of both post and department or either post or department had finally been accepted," he said.

A total 4,968 number of employees of various departments had registered their requests.