Haryana gangster Manpal Badli arrested in Cambodia, India moves to extradite him

New Delhi:

Manpal Badli, one of Haryana’s most wanted gangsters, has been apprehended by authorities in Cambodia. The arrest took place nearly 10 days ago, following a coordinated operation involving India’s central security agencies and Haryana Police, who have been actively pursuing him for years. Indian law enforcement agencies are now working intensively to bring him back to India to face multiple serious criminal charges.

Badli, notorious for his involvement in several violent crimes, including murder, was on the run after being released on parole from an Indian prison on August 29, 2018. Soon after his release, he fled abroad and reportedly continued to run his criminal operations from outside India. His capture in Cambodia marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb his illegal activities and bring him to justice.

Haryana Police had declared a reward of Rs 7 lakh for any information leading to Badli’s arrest, highlighting the priority given to this case. Badli’s criminal background is extensive; he is accused of orchestrating killings even while behind bars. His criminal journey began after the murder of his uncle in 2000, which prompted him to turn from a tractor repair apprentice into a feared underworld figure.

Since then, Badli has been the top name on Haryana Police’s most wanted list, notorious for his ruthlessness and involvement in organised crime. His arrest in Cambodia involved coordination between Indian agencies and local authorities, showcasing cross-border collaboration in tackling crime.

Manpal Badli’s arrest is expected to strengthen India’s efforts against organised crime, especially from fugitives who escape Indian jurisdiction. The Indian agencies are currently in the process of negotiating his extradition to India, aiming for a swift transfer so he can be prosecuted under the law.

This development also sends a strong message to other criminals operating transnationally that India’s law enforcement will pursue them relentlessly, regardless of their attempts to evade capture by fleeing abroad.

As India prepares to bring Manpal Badli back home, the focus will be on ensuring justice is served for the multiple crimes attributed to him, and on dismantling the criminal networks he operated.

The swift extradition and prosecution of Badli will be a key milestone in Haryana Police’s ongoing battle against organised crime and lawlessness in the region.