Haryana gang war exposed: Rohit Godara gang claims responsibility for Bhiwani court shooting.

Bhiwani:

A major gang war revelation has surfaced in Haryana after a young man was shot inside the Bhiwani district court complex on Thursday (September 4). The injured, identified as Lavjit from Mokhra village in Rohtak district, was sitting on a chair in the premises when unidentified assailants opened fire.

He was rushed to a local hospital in Bhiwani and later referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, in critical condition, police officials said.

Rohit Godara gang claims responsibility

Soon after the attack, the Rohit Godara gang on Friday (September 5) claimed responsibility in a social media post, declaring that Lavjit was an aide of Hari alias Haria, a rival who had already been killed. The gang warned that anyone siding with Haria would meet the same fate.

The group also admitted to carrying out a firing incident at a liquor shop in Kurukshetra two days earlier, threatening contractors that if they do not answer their calls, they too will be targeted. The post further tagged several notorious gangs and criminals, signalling growing gang rivalries in Haryana.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Rohit Godara gang claims responsibility for Bhiwani court shooting.

Police launch investigation

According to Bhiwani DSP (Headquarters), multiple police teams have been formed to nab the accused. One team has reached Rohtak to record Lavjit’s statement once doctors declare him fit. Authorities are investigating the motive behind his presence in court on the day of the attack.

Opposition slams law and order collapse

The incident triggered a political storm, with the opposition Congress accusing the ruling BJP of failing to control spiralling crime in Haryana. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a sharp statement that “jungle raj” prevails in the state. “Today, in Bhiwani court premises, miscreants fired a barrage of bullets in broad daylight, leaving a young man from Rohtak badly injured and bleeding. The BJP government has surrendered the state to goons, criminals, and mafias,” Surjewala alleged.

Growing concerns over gang violence

The attack has sparked fears of escalating gang violence in Haryana, with the Godara gang’s open threats raising the specter of further clashes. Police remain on high alert as investigations continue.