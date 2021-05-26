Haryana floats global tenders for one crore vaccine doses

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Haryana floats global tenders for 1 crore COVID vaccine doses.

Haryana has floated global tenders for the supply of one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 15,000 vials of medicine of black fungus, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

"Two global tenders for the supply of one crore doses of Covid vaccine and 15,000 vials of amphotericin (used for treatment of black fungus) floated by Haryana Medical Services Corpn Ltd," Vij said in a tweet.

Earlier, Punjab had floated global tenders for supply of the vaccine, but said manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer have refused to send these to Punjab, citing their policy to only deal with the Central government.

Haryana on Tuesday reported 128 COVID-19-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 7,735 while 2,817 fresh infections pushed the infection tally to 7,44,602, officials said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 16 from Hisar, 11 from Jhajjar, 9 from Rohtak and 8 each from Gurgaon, Karnal, Panipat, Sirsa and Bhiwani districts.

The fresh infections reported from various districts included Hisar (295), Gurgaon (220), Rewari (205), and Sirsa (208).

The number of active cases in the state is 34,088 while the total recoveries stand at 7,02,779. The cumulative positivity rate is 8.51 per cent and the recovery rate is 94.38 percent, they said.

