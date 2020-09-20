Haryana: Farmers protesting new agriculture law block major road in Sirsa

Image Source : ANI Haryana: Farmers protesting news agriculture law block major road in Sirsa

Farmers in Haryana are protesting against the new farm laws that were passed in Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid massive uproar in the house. The protesting farmers have blocked a major road in Sirsa. "The govt should make laws making it punishable for private buyers to procure farm produces below MSPs. This will guarantee our sales," one of the protesters said.

"The govt should make laws making it punishable for private buyers to procure farm produces below MSPs. This will guarantee our sales," says a protester. pic.twitter.com/0fq64zQDd8 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, farmers at several places in Punjab burnt copies of the bills and alleged that these bills will destroy their livelihood. The Punjab Youth Congress also started a "tractor rally" from Punjab to Delhi against the three farm bills.

At many places, including Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Sangrur, and Barnala, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The three legislations -- Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill-- were passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bills seek to replace the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 promulgated on June 5.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to provide a new ecosystem in which farmers and traders, as per the government, will enjoy the freedom of choice relating to the sale and purchase of their products and facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels to promote efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter- and intra-state trade and commerce.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, aims to provide a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers.

