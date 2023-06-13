Haryana farmers end protest as govt agrees on TWO demands | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers during their protest against the Haryana government’s decision to not buy sunflower seeds on the minimum support price (MSP) in Kurukshetra

Farmers in Haryana ended their protest by demanding minimum support price for sunflower seeds and also said that the blocked roads will be opened after their demands were met. Earlier, farmers had blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway after holding a mahapanchayat in the district.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, "We are ending our protest. The blocked roads will be opened today. We were protesting so that our crops are purchased at MSP. We will keep fighting for MSP across the country. Our leaders will also be released soon. Cases filed against our leaders will be taken back."

