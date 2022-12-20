Haryana: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's convoy meets with accident due to dense fog

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Dushyant Chautala's convoy meets with accident.

A car which was part of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's convoy met with an accident near the Agroha area of Hisar on Tuesday morning. The accident happened while the convoy of Chautala was going from Hisar to Sirsa.

The car collided when a Bolero car of the state police applied sudden brakes due to low visibility as a result of dense fog. A police commando was injured in the accident.

The Meteorological Department had on Monday predicted that "dense to very dense fog" may prevail over northern India for the next five days. Satellite images also showed a thick layer of fog over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Around 20 trains were delayed by 15 minutes to 2 hours due to the dense fog.

In the wake of dense fog-like conditions in North India, IMD had also issued an advisory for driving on highways mentioning that driving can be riskier on highways and roads due to the pertaining weather conditions.

