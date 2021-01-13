Image Source : PTI Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to meet PM Narendra Modi today

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers' protest at Delhi borders, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to possibly discuss the three Central agricultural laws and farmers' issues.

Among other issues, discussion on textile hubs, airports, east-west corridors, railway routes is also likely to take place, sources added.

Chautala is the leader of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) which is an alliance partner in the BJP-led government in Haryana.

A section of JJP MLAs is believed to have been facing pressure from the agitating farmers.

In a statement, the JJP said Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Chautala, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amidst the ongoing protests by farmers on Tuesday.

After an hour-long meeting with Shah, both Khattar and Chautala said they have discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

"There is no threat to the Haryana government and it will last its full five-year term," Chautala had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News