Manohar Lal Khattar likely to return as CM? A look at what has happened in Haryana: 10 points

Haryana Political Crisis: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with his entire Cabinet resigned on Tuesday after rift in BJP-JJP alliance possibly over the seat-sharing issue for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's legislative party along with independents is likely to decide the next chief minister for the state. Let's take a look at current political developments in Haryana.

Haryana BJP leader Kanwar Pal Gujjar has said that Manohar Lal Khattar will become the chief minister again as everything is alright in the state. "Bilkul thik hain, CM sahab hi CM sahab rahenge." Sources have informed that Manohar Lal Khattar may return as Chief Minister likely by evening (today) as the BJP may get the support of five JJP MLAs and independents. A look at BJP numbers after split with JJP -- BJP 41, Independents 6, HLP (Gopal Kanda) 01, making it a total of 48 MLAs, enough required to claim the majority mark in the House of 90. If 4-5 JJP MLAs also support the BJP, then NDA's number may cross 50. If Manohar Lal Khattar doesn't return as chief minister, then he is likely to be fielded in the Lok Sabha elections from the Karnal seat. Other leaders whose names have surfaced for the next chief minister include -- Nayab Singh Saini, a non-jat leader and Sanjay Bhatia -- may replace Manohar Lal Khattar. A meeting of BJP MLAs, independents, is being held at the CM's House in which the decision on the next chief minister is likely to be taken. "Our Haryana Lokhit Party's unconditional support has been there since Day 1. All independent MLAs are supporting too. I don't think there will be a new CM in Haryana. (Manohar Lal) Khattar has been working by taking everyone together. He listens to everyone... people and independent MLAs," said Haryana MLA Gopal Goyal Kanda. Another situation which could emerge out of this crisis is that Manohar Lal Khattar may be sworn in as CM again along with Nayab Singh Saini and Sanjay Bhatia as Deputy Chief Ministers. For Deputy CM, independent MLA and former Prison and Electricity Minister Ranjeet Singh Chautala name is also being considered while another Deputy may represent the OBC or Brahmin community. The JJP also held its legislative party meeting which was attended by the party's State President Ajay Chautala, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, MLAs Naina Chautala, Ram Karan Kala, Amarjeet Singh among others

