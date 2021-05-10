Haryana to provide Rs 5,000 to BPL families as Covid relief

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Haryana govt has decided to provide Rs 5,000 as Covid relief to families below the poverty line. (Photo for representation only.)

The Haryana government has decided to provide Rs 5,000 to the families below the poverty line as Covid relief. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday announced the much-needed aid for poor families amid the ravaging second Covid wave.

"It has been decided to provide Rs 5,000 to the families below the poverty line as their livelihood has stopped and they have to stay in isolation amid COVID. They are facing a lot of difficulties," news agency ANI quoted Vij, as saying.

Covid lockdown in Haryana has been extended by a week till May 17.

According to an official order issued late Sunday night detailing the fresh guidelines of the extended lockdown, no gathering of more than 11 persons will be allowed, including in weddings, cremation and funerals.

Marriages will be allowed only at home and in courts with a maximum limit of 11 persons. No movement of 'barat' procession is allowed, the order said.

Earlier, in case of funerals, congregation of more than 20 people was not permitted, and marriage functions were subject to permission from district magistrates or officers authorised by them.

The maximum ceiling at marriage functions was 30 persons in indoor spaces and of 50 in open spaces, as per earlier orders.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, in exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, extended the restrictions imposed through earlier (lockdown) orders issued on May 2, for another one week.

This extension is from May 10 (5 am onwards) to May 17 (5 am) in Haryana and it is to be observed as “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana”, Vardhan said while issuing the fresh restrictions on Sunday.

The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana".

(With inputs from agencies)

