Wednesday, April 22, 2020
     
Haryana coronavirus district-wise details: The district-wise details include Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkha Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Panchkula, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonepat, and Yamunanagar.

New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2020 19:09 IST
Image Source : PTI

File Image

Haryana has recorded at least 264 cases of the coronavirus so far, the state health department said in an update on Wednesday. At least three people have died of the infection in the state. The number of active cases stands at 103. The state health department said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients was 59.84 percent. The district-wise details include Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkha Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Panchkula, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonepat, and Yamunanagar. 

Haryana coronavirus cases: District-wise details

India Tv - Haryana coronavirus update: Total cases, deaths, recovery rate, district-wise details. All you need to know

