Haryana coronavirus update: Total cases, deaths, recovery rate, district-wise details. All you need to know

Haryana has recorded at least 264 cases of the coronavirus so far, the state health department said in an update on Wednesday. At least three people have died of the infection in the state. The number of active cases stands at 103. The state health department said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients was 59.84 percent. The district-wise details include Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkha Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Panchkula, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonepat, and Yamunanagar.

Haryana coronavirus cases: District-wise details

