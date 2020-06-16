Image Source : PTI Haryana reports highest single-day spike of 550 cases as 18 more die of coronavirus

Haryana on Tuesday reported 550 new COVID-19 cases, taking total number of cases in the state to 8,272. This includes 3,748 cases of being recovered/discharged, 4406 active cases and 118 deaths.

The state also reported eighteen more deaths as the state reported another record daily rise in infections, according to a health bulletin.

Yesterday, the state saw a another spike of 514 cases and 12 deaths.

So far, 118 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

Nine of the 18 people died in the worst-hit Gurgaon district, which has so far recorded 3,692 cases.

The situation in Gurgaon has worsened over the past fortnight.

The district, which borders New Delhi, till now has reported 46 deaths.



Faridabad reported five deaths, taking the total fatalities in the district to 38, the state bulletin said.

Bhiwani reported first two deaths while one person each died in Sonipat and Jind, where total fatalities are seven and four, respectively, the bulletin said.

Earlier on June 11, Haryana had reported 12 COVID-19 related deaths while the previous highest single-day jump in cases at 496 was recorded on June 7.

