Image Source : PTI Coronavirus cases in Haryana rise to 421, death toll at 5

Coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 421 on Sunday, with five more persons testing positive for infection in various parts of the state. Out of the total positive cases, the total number of active cases in the state is 174, with 242 patients getting cured and discharged, the state health department said in their daily bulletin. The state has recorded five COVID-19 related deaths.

As many as 33,939 samples have been tested so far, out of which 31,203 have tested negative. Reports of 2,315 samples, however, are awaited.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 37,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 37,336 including 1,218 deaths while 9,951 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In order to contain the spread of virus, the government has further extended the lockdown for two more weeks. It was supposed to end on May 3 but has now been extended till May 17, however, some relaxations will be provided to green zones, orange zones in the third phase of lockdown.

