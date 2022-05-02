Haryana Congress infighting out in open, Surjewala backs Kuldeep Bishnoi to lead state unit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

There seems to be no end to infighting in the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC). Days after the Congress high command removed Kumari Selja and appointed Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as the new president of its state unit, murmur has started from different quarters within the party.



Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala threw his weight behind party colleague Kuldeep Bishnoi who was admittedly 'very angry' on not being given any position in the revamped Haryana Congress. He said that Bishnoi 'would have been the best state unit president'.

"Kuldeep Bishnoi would have been the best state unit president, but it is the party's decision who will be the state unit chief," Surjewala said on Sunday.

Surjewala said that Selja was doing good work, "but sometimes circumstances arise…and she (Selja) offered to resign and later gave her resignation". He congratulated the new state Congress president, but added, "I believe that Kuldeep Bishnoi is a very able, talented, and a civilised person and leader. The Congress party requires and needs leaders like Bishnoi."

"I believe the Congress leadership will speak to him, rather is already doing so and Kuldeep Bishnoi will be given a befitting post in the organisational set up to use his services. I am hopeful," Surjewala, a former Haryana minister, said.

Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi had lobbied hard for a key role in the state unit, but he did not land any post. Last week, he had told his supporters that like them "he was also very angry", but urged them to keep patience.

"I am very emotional to see your immense love. I am also very angry like you. But I request everyone that unless I seek an answer from Rahul (Gandhi) ji, we do not have to take any step. If you have affection towards me, then have patience,” Bishnoi, a prominent non-Jat face of the state Congress, had tweeted.

Udai Bhan's appointment has the stamp of former CM Hooda whose stronghold on the party will be further strengthened since he himself is the CLP leader. The power factor continues to be with Hooda, who will enjoy a freehold within the party now.

The Congress had also appointed Shruti Choudhary, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj, and Suresh Gupta as working presidents in the state.

