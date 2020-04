If lockdown is lifted after April 14, it will be done in phases: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that if the lockdown is lifted after April 14, it will be done in phases. "We will follow Central Govt directives regarding the lockdown. As the disease is increasing day by day, we cannot say anything now on ending or continuing lockdown," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

