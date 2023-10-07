Constructing SYL canal is Punjab's responsibility, water dispute a separate issue, says Haryana CM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar holds an interaction with women journalists at the India International Centre in New Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the Supreme Court's decision regarding the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal is clear whereas the water dispute is a separate matter. The Chief Minister made this statement during an interaction with women journalists at the India International Centre in New Delhi on Saturday where he also shared his views on women empowerment, Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Election among other issues.

Speaking on the SYL canal matter, the Haryana Chief Minister said that it's the responsibility of the Punjab government to respect the Supreme Court's ruling and complete the canal construction. He further added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is politicising this issue and whenever Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Haryana, he should clarify his stance on the matter.

Manohar Lal Khattar on women empowerment

The Chief Minister noted that half a century ago, the field of journalism had very few women, but today, women have secured a prominent position in journalism. He specifically acknowledged the substantial contributions of female journalists in electronic media.

He highlighted the success of the "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao" campaign, initiated on January 22, 2015, that has led to a significant improvement in the gender ratio, with the number of girls per 1,000 boys increasing from 871 to 927.

The Chief Minister mentioned the role of Khap panchayats and various social organisations in the success of this campaign. He said that during his tenure, 72 new colleges were established in the state, with a focus on women's education. Women were given 50 percent representation in local body elections, and there were even legal battles fought to ensure educated women's participation in village panchayats.

Regarding women's safety, he pointed out that over 30 women's police stations have been opened in the state. The participation of women in the police force has increased from 5 percent to 13 percent. He also said that the daughters of Haryana are excelling in sports and science.

Haryana CM on Uniform Civil Code, One Nationa One Election

Regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Manohar Lal expressed support for its implementation when deemed necessary. Khattar said that UCC would promote social harmony and equality and enhance the sense of national identity.

On the issue of One Nation One Election, the Chief Minister reiterated the benefits of saving time and resources through this approach.

Remarkable decline in stubble burning cases, says Manohar Lal Khattar

When asked that stubble burning by farmers in Haryana detoriates Delhi's air quality, the Haryana CM said that there is remarkable decline in stubble burning cases in the state and the government is giving incentives to farmers so as to minimise such cases.

Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Amit Agarwal and Media Advisor to Chief Minister, Rajiv Jaitley were also present during the interaction.

'Riding a bike not just a hobby but...': Haryana CM

Speaking about a viral video in which he was seen riding a bike, Manohar Lal Khattar said that riding a bike is not just a hobby but also a means of connecting with the public. He recounted his extensive travels across thousands of villages in Haryana, initially on a bicycle, and later on a Luna moped and scooter, where he engaged with people and contributed to societal development.

Haryana CM on his favourite sport, other hobbies

Kabaddi is my favorite sport, and I enjoy solving sudoku in my free time, the Haryana Chief Minister said during interaction with women journalists.

When asked about his favorite pastimes, Manohar Lal Khattar revealed his fondness for Kabaddi as a sport and Sudoku as a leisure activity. He mentioned that solving sudoku puzzles during his free time is a personal interest and a way to challenge his mind.

Manohar Lal Khattar recalls when PM Modi brought a computer to Rohtak office

Recalling his early experiences, the Haryana Chief Minister shared an anecdote from 1996 when he was the Mahamantri (Chief Organiser) and PM Modi was the regional in-charge in Rohtak.

Recalling the experience, Khattar said that one morning, they arrived at the Rohtak office with three large boxes. Upon opening the boxes, they revealed a computer that had been assembled with the help of a university engineer. This marked his first encounter with computer technology, and it left a lasting impression on him.

