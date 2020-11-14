Manohar Lal Khattar, on visit to Himachal, rushed to hospital after respiratory issue

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Manohar Lal Khattar/File Image

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was on a visit to Himachal Pradesh, has been rushed to a hospital after he complained of "respiratory distress". According to news agency ANI, Khattar has been taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

Meanwhile, Khattar on Saturday greeted the people and appealed to them to celebrate green Diwali. He urged the people to celebrate by taking care of themselves by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during Covid-19.

He asked the people to use earthen lamps and refrain from fireworks on this festival so that the atmosphere remains pollution-free.

