Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Khattar urge all his colleagues and associates, who came in his contact over the last week, to get themselves tested and also requested his close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.

"I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," Khattar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs Aseem Goel and Ram Kumar tested positive for COVID-19, two days before the monsoon session is set to begin.

Gupta represents the Panchkula seat, while Goel and Kumar are legislators from Ambala City and Indri, respectively.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday announced that all offices and shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19. This announcement comes a day after the state recorded its highest single-day spike.

