Haryana CM ML Khattar launches adventure sports to promote tourism

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated a host of adventure sports activities like parasailing, paramotor and jet scooter at Tikkar Taal in Morni Hills of Panchkula district.

With this formal inauguration, the aero and water sports activities were made operational commercially. Training would be provided by the government to the local youth to carry out adventure activities for the tourists, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister also released a brochure highlighting the key features of the state's home stay policy, which aims to give tourists an excellent alternative to hotels.

He released a brochure of the farm tourism policy wherein more farm houses have been added to enjoy weekends and holidays with friends and families. The policy aims to provide livelihood to villagers.

Khattar said developing Morni is a key feature of the integrated Panchkula development plan.

"I am happy that all these companies that came here for the promotion of sports are now part of the Haryana Tourism Department as they have signed various MoUs (memorandum of understanding)," said the Chief Minister.

Besides launching the sports activities, Khattar laid the foundation stone of a tourism facilitation centre.

"Promoting tourism in Haryana is a topmost priority as it is a key tool not only for providing employment but also taking the graph of state revenue and the GDP to new heights," he said.

With the launch of the home stay policy, the home owners residing locally can now offer their home to tourists and visitors on a commercial basis at reasonable prices.

The tourists will get an exposure to the local community lifestyle where they experience folk songs, take strolls in the surrounding countryside, engage in trekking, pottery making, food, dances, art and craft, etc.

