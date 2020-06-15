Image Source : FILE PHOTO Haryana brings COVID-19 care under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, here on Monday, Covid-19 patients had been included in the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The state health authority has also increased the medical management package by 20 per cent to help patients avail of quality treatment facilities.

Golden cards for over 22.14 lakh people have been made under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Cards are 100 per cent linked with Aadhaar.

So far, over 1.12 lakh patients had been treated under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and costing the state Rs 135.33 crore, Vij said.

Ravi Vimal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, said under the scheme hospitals treating the beneficiaries were being paid within the stipulated time.

