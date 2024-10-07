'Congress to form government in Haryana with a very good majority': Sachin Pilot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday exuded confidence that the Congress will form a government in Haryana with a very good majority. The counting of votes for assembly polls in Haryana along with Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

"As per the feedback received, I believe that we (Congress) are going to form a government in Haryana with a very good majority," Pilot told reporters in Rajasthan's Tonk today.

Pilot further said he was hopeful that the party would also achieve victory with its ally in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

Haryana Assembly Elections

The state witnessed the polling in a single phase across 90 assembly constituencies on October 5, with a total voter turnout reported till 7 p.m. at 61.19%.

It is pertinent to note that polling in Haryana was initially scheduled for October 1 along with the second phase voting of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the same was later rescheduled to October 5, after the Election Commission of India's announcement. The ECI in its order had cited that they have received representations from national and state political parties, as well as the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, demanding the postponement to the polling date as a large number of people from the Bishnoi community in Haryana will be in Rajasthan to participate in the centuries-old Asoj Amavasya festival celebration, and this will affect the voting percentage.

The exit polls have predicted a grim picture for the BJP and a significant win for Congress after a drought of 10 years, the anticipation surrounding the state's fate, however, will finally decide upon the assembly election results announced by the Election Commission of India.

What happened in 2019 Haryana polls?

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and failed to get a majority on its own. The party led by Manohar Lal Khattar in the state was backed by Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which won 10 seats and formed a coalition government. Khattar took over as the Chief Minister for the second consecutive time, with Dushyant as his deputy. The Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress won 31 seats and remained in the opposition. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won just a single seat in the state.

Also Read: Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

Also Read: Haryana: Anil Vij dismisses exit polls projections of Congress victory, asserts BJP's win is certain