Haryana: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Nirmal Singh Mohra and Chitra Sarwara on Friday joined Congress in the presence of Haryana Congress incharge Deepak Babaria and State Congress president Udai Bhan.

CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and MP Deepender Singh Hooda were also present.

