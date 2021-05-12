Image Source : PTI (FILE) Harsh Vardhan to meet Health Ministers of states to review Covid-19 vaccination drive

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will chair a meeting with Health Ministers of states to review the vaccination drive. Ministers of states that are lagging behind in vaccination against Covid-19 will attend the meeting.

The meeting has been convened after several states like Delhi and Maharashtra flagged a shortage of vaccine amid skyrocketing cases of infection. Today's meeting will be attended by Health Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry appealed to states to prioritise vaccinating those due for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and reserve at least 70 per cent of the shots supplied from the central pool for the purpose.

The ministry also urged to minimise wastage of vaccine doses, adding that all wastage more than the national average will be adjusted from the subsequent allocations to that state or union territory.

States have been informed in a transparent manner in advance about the vaccines being provided to them from the government channel. The visibility for the forthcoming fortnight is conveyed to them in advance to enable better and more effective planning by them, the ministry said in a statement. The next allocation for the period 15-31th May will be conveyed to them on May 14. It was pointed out that states can utilize the information regarding dose allocation for the next 15 days to plan their vaccination sessions.

