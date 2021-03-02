Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, wife receive COVID-19 vaccine shot in Delhi

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, wife receive COVID-19 vaccine shot

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife Smt Nutan took the coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday. The health minister took the vaccine shot at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. An earlier release from the health ministry had said, "Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, along with his wife Smt Nutan will take the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. At: Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. At: 11 am. On: March 2, 2021 (Tuesday)..."

Image Source : INDIA TV Receipt for Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's vaccination shot

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had taken the COVID-19 vaccine and was the first to get the jab leading India's inoculation drive in its second phase in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

Modi was administered his first dose of the indigenous Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech at around 6.30 am at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He later appealed to all those who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,28,630 beneficiaries over 60 years of age and 18,850 aged 45 and above with co-morbidities took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry as the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the inoculation of healthcare workers, while the vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.



The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.

The ministry said that 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal since the registration opened up at 9 am on Monday.

Out of this, 24.5 lakh are citizens and the rest are HCWs and FLWs. About 6.44 lakh appointments were booked by the citizen beneficiaries on Monday.

"A total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Monday 7 pm."

"These include 66,95,665 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 25,57,837 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 53,27,587 FLWs (1st dose), 1,28,630 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities," the ministry said.

Latest India News