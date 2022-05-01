Harsh Mahajan appointed working president of Himachal Pradesh Congress

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@GOGUSHARMA Harsh Mahajan was the 7th President of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress from 1986 to 1995.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed party stalwart and former Cabinet Minister Harsh Mahajan as the working president of Himachal Pradesh Congress. Mahajan enjoys huge support and popularity among local residents in Chamba. He remained Congress MLA from Chamba Assembly constituency thrice, winning consecutively in 1993, 1998 and 2003.

Member of the Indian National Congress since 1972, the formidable leader is the son of a former Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Cabinet Minister Des Raj Mahajan. He was also the President of State Youth Congress from 1986 to 1995.

Mahajan was elected to the state legislative Assembly for the first time in November 1993 and again in 1998 and 2003. He also served as the Parliamentary Secretary from 1994 to 1998 and was a cabinet level minister in Animal Husbandry department. The former minister's appointment as the working president comes at a crucial time as the state heads for the assembly elections later this year and the move will surely impact the prospects of the Congress in other assembly segments of the district as well.

Mahajan was made the state working president, along with three others: Rajinder Rana, Pawan Kajal and Vinay Kumar. Congress president also appointed Mandi MP Pratibha Virbhadra Singh as the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been appointed as the chairman of campaign committee and he will also be a member of the party's candidate screening committee for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

