Harry Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi gang's key operative, detained in US; to be brought back to India

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's key operative Harry Boxer, who was wanted in multiple extortion and murder cases, has been detained in the United States (US), said officials on Saturday. He was apprehended from California on Friday night by American authorities following specific inputs of Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police.

According to officials, Boxer was closely associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was operating from the US. He had also threatened many people from the Bollywood via social media and audio messages.

Boxer had claimed responsibility for the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area in February this year. Five rounds were fired, but no one was injured after the security guard alerted the police. Later, the officials arrested four people in connection with the incident.

It was suspected that Boxer's men had also threatened actor Tusshar Kapoor for a Rs 5 crore extortion. However, the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch rejected that possibility, noting that the voice in the threatening audio does not match with voice sample of Boxer.

Boxer's extortion network from abroad

Boxer's real name is Harichand Jat. He originally hails from the Bamsur area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, said officials, adding Boxer learned boxing during his stay in Jaipur. This earned him the nickname of 'Boxer'.

Before entering the crime world, he had worked as a boxing coach and had also prepared for competitive exams.

It is not clear when did he move abroad, but police suspect he used to operate a large network and played a crucial role in operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His name has surfaced in several criminal cases across Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

His name was also involved in the firing incident at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada. Indian agencies are expected to initiate the necessary legal procedures to extradite hi, to India with the assistance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Boxer also had an in-and-out detention in January this year after he applied for asylum. However, he was allowed to leave later by the American immigration authorities.

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