Harley Davidson rolls out ace cruiser Low Rider S in India priced at Rs 14.67 lakh

Harley Davidson has launched Low Ridder S based on Harley's softail chassis enhanced by premium suspension components in India. The pice of the latest Harley bike would be Rs 14.69 lakh (Ex-showroom).

"The look of the new Low Rider S is really rooted in the legacy of the Low Rider models of the 1980s, that has a devoted following which has spread world-wide from origins in Southern California, and in the recent Dyna-based Low Rider S model," Harley-Davidson Vice President of Styling and Design Brad Richards said in a statement.

"The company has applied coastal style and performance-first attitude to the softail chassis to create a Low Rider S that's more powerful and agile than ever," he added.

The bike will be powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine (1,868 cc) which will generate 93 PS of power

