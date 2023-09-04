Harish Salve ties knot for third time in London; Ambanis, Lalit Modi, others attend wedding | Photos, videos

Follow us on Image Source : @MIHIRLAWYER Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve ties know with Trina

Former Solicitor General of India, and one of country's top laywers Harish Salve got married for the third time in a private wedding ceremony in London on Sunday.

Salve married Trina in London, some close friends of the couple attended the wedding.

Those who attended the wedding were Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, top industrialits including Sunil Mittal, LN Mittal, SP Lohia, and Gopi Hinduja among others.

The 68-year-old lawyer got married for the third time. Salve divorced his first wife Meenakshi in 2020. His second marriage was with Caroline Brossard.

Salve served as Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002.

