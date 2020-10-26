Harish Salve to marry London-based artiste next week

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Harish Salve to marry Caroline Brossard.

Noted lawyer Harish Salve is all set to tie the knot. The 65-year-old lawyer, who separated from his first wife Meenakshi in June this year, will marry a London-based artiste next week.

Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002. He has been associated with many high-profile cases like Kulbhushan Jadav, Vodafone, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and ITC hotels. In January this year, Salve was appointed as a Queen's Counsel for the courts of England and Wales, a title which is recognized all over the world.

Salve represented India at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and obtained an order to halt the execution of the Indian national by Pakistan. Jadhav was wrongly sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying. Salve charged only Re 1 in legal fees for representing India at the ICJ.

Salve was born in a Marathi family on June 22, 1955. His father, NKP Salve, was a CA and a politician belonging to the Congress. His mother, Ambriti Salve, was a doctor by profession. Salve and Meenakshi tied the knot in 1982. The couple has two daughters.

Salve has adapted to being a Londoner. He lives in North London. According to multiple media reports, the lawyer will marry Caroline Brossard at a church wedding on October 28.

Salve and Brossard first met at an art event a year ago. The two have been seeing each other since then. Brossard is an artist. She grew up in the UK and has an 18-year old daughter of her own.

The wedding ceremony is likely to be a very small affair, as only 15 are allowed to gather in London because of the pandemic. Other than Brossard's family, Salve's guests include Camellia and Namita Panjabi, renowned Indian restaurateurs in the UK.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage