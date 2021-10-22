Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi's aide Harish Chaudhary replaces Harish Rawat as Punjab Congress in-charge

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's close aide Harish Chaudhary has been appointed as the new Punjab Congress affairs in-charge, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a press note on Friday. Chaudhary, a Minister of the Rajasthan government, replaces Harish Rawat.

"Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh. He shall continue as a member of Congress Working Committee (CWC)," Venugopal said in a statement. "Congress president has appointed Harish Chuadharu as AICC in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect," he added.

The decision comes after Rawat had urged the party high-command to relieve him as general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

Harish Rawat, meanwhile, thanked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for considering his request on being relieved. He also extended his gratitude towards his collagues, and assured that he will support the Punjab Congress.

Rawat played a key role in bringing in Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief despite strong opposition from then CM Amarinder Singh. He later played a key role in replacing Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister of Punjab after Amarinder Singh resigned alleging humiliation at the hands of the party.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Don’t forget Congress took in Sidhu after...': Amarinder takes on Harish Rawat's 'secularism' jibe

ALSO READ | Harish Rawat requests to be relieved of Punjab duties to focus on Uttarakhand

Latest India News