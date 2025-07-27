Stampede breaks out at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple: Six killed, over 25 injured Mansa Devi Temple stampede: A rescue and relief operation has been launched, and the injured are being taken to hospitals.

Haridwar:

A stampede broke out Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday morning after a huge crowd gathered at the temple. At least six people were killed and more than 25 were injured in the tragic incident. Rescue operations are currently underway, according to the SSP of Haridwar.

"At least people are dead in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited," Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI.

How did the stampede break out?

A stampede broke out this morning along the 2 km walking path leading to the Mansa Devi temple. The incident occurred when a large number of devotees halted at a particular spot, causing congestion. As some people attempted to turn back, the crowd surged, leading to panic and eventually a stampede. Several individuals fainted due to suffocation.

The injured were quickly transported to nearby hospitals via ambulances. Authorities have since brought the situation under control, and the atmosphere around the temple has returned to normal.

CM Dhami on the stampede incident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the stampede incident at the Mansa Devi temple. He said that the SDRF Uttarakhand Police, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

"It is extremely distressing to receive news of a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. @uksdrf, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to Mother Goddess for the safety and well-being of all devotees," he said in an X post.

Know about the Mansa Devi Temple

Mansa Devi Temple is a famous Hindu pilgrimage site located in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This temple is dedicated to Maa Mansa Devi, who is worshiped as the goddess of snakes and the mother who fulfills wishes. This temple is one of the three major Siddhapeeths of Haridwar, the other two being Chandi Devi Temple and Maya Devi Temple.

This temple is on a hill on the banks of the river Ganges in Haridwar. There are two ways to reach the temple. One of which is a ropeway (Udan Khatola), and the other way goes through stairs. The ropeway is a convenient and popular way that takes devotees to the top of the hill. At the same time, the walking path provides a religious and natural experience.

Maa Mansa Devi is considered the goddess of wish fulfillment. Devotees tie a thread (Mansa Dhaga) in the temple to fulfill their wishes and come to open it when the wish is fulfilled. This temple is the center of Shakti worship and is especially crowded during Navratri.

