Haridwar Kumbh 2027 gets new identity as Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils logo, website and anthem

Haridwar:

With the aim of showcasing the religious, spiritual, and cultural identity of Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2027 on a wider platform, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today unveiled the official logo, website, and anthem of the Kumbh. These three initiatives mark an important step towards taking the unique identity of Kumbh to audiences across India and the world, making event-related information accessible through digital platforms, and spreading the message of the upcoming Kumbh among the masses.

Addressing a programme organised at the auditorium of the Mela Control Building (CCR) on Monday, CM Dhami unveiled the official logo, website and anthem of Kumbh-2027. He said that Kumbh is a grand celebration of India’s ancient spiritual traditions, Sanatan culture and collective faith.

Haridwar Kumbh holds special religious significance for millions of devotees. The state government is committed to organising a divine and grand Kumbh Mela-2027. All necessary arrangements will be ensured to make the event safe, well-organised and convenient for pilgrims. He added that the official logo, website and anthem would effectively showcase the identity of Kumbh and play an important role in connecting devotees and the general public with the event.

Official logo reflects Haridwar's religious and cultural heritage

The official logo of Haridwar Kumbh-2027 brings together the religious identity of Haridwar, reverence for the River Ganga, and the distinctive features of Sanatan traditions. It depicts Maa Ganga, the Har Ki Pauri area, the Dhanush Bridge, and the divine glow of sunrise. The logo also features a statue of Lord Shiva, saints and ascetics, the Trishul and Damru—symbols associated with Sanatan traditions—as well as the hills of Maa Mansa Devi and Maa Chandi Devi.

These symbols collectively reflect Haridwar’s spiritual significance and the cultural heritage of Kumbh. The logo can be used across promotional materials, publications, and digital platforms associated with the event. It will help establish a consistent visual identity for Kumbh and bring greater coherence to its publicity and promotional activities.

To design the logo for Kumbh Mela-2027, the Mela administration had invited entries from young people and students across Uttarakhand. After reviewing hundreds of submissions, the selection committee considered 13 outstanding and original designs and selected the best entry submitted by Madhu Sharma, a resident of Vikas Colony, Jagjeetpur, Haridwar. The official logo of Haridwar Kumbh-2027 was finalised on the basis of her design.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS )Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2027 logo

Official website to ensure easy access to Kumbh-related information

The official website of Kumbh Mela-2027, https://haridwarkumbh.uk.gov.in, will provide devotees, visitors and the general public with access to authentic information related to Kumbh.

The availability of information through this digital platform will facilitate the systematic dissemination of event-related updates and help connect devotees living in different parts of India and abroad with the Kumbh. The website will make information about preparations and the event more accessible while providing a wider platform to showcase Haridwar's religious identity.

'Kumbh Ka Parv Aa Gaya' anthem captures faith and festivity

The unveiling of the official anthem of Kumbh Mela-2027 was one of the major highlights of the programme. Beginning with the lines, "Sadhu aur santon ke man mein harsh chha gaya, Kumbh ka parv aa gaya" (Joy has filled the hearts of saints and ascetics; the festival of Kumbh has arrived), the anthem captures the excitement surrounding the arrival of Kumbh, the enthusiasm of saints and ascetics, and the deep faith of devotees.

The song has been written, sung, and composed by Raghav Raja, a singer from Haridwar. It aims to spread the message of the upcoming Kumbh among the masses and strengthen cultural engagement with the event. Music and devotional songs have long served as powerful expressions of public sentiment during religious celebrations. In this context, the official anthem is expected to play an important role in bringing the traditions, festive spirit, and spiritual atmosphere of Kumbh closer to the people.

Combining the dignity of tradition with modern communication platforms

Haridwar Kumbh-2027 presents a significant opportunity to showcase Uttarakhand’s spiritual heritage, religious tourism, and cultural identity on a wider platform. The official logo will provide a distinctive visual identity to the event, the website will facilitate the digital dissemination of information, and the anthem will express the emotions associated with the arrival of Kumbh. The coordinated use of these three platforms will help present the religious significance, cultural richness, and traditions of Kumbh to a wider audience.

The use of modern communication platforms while preserving the spiritual dignity of age-old traditions will help take the message of Kumbh to national and international audiences. These initiatives will further strengthen the presentation of Haridwar's religious identity and the unique significance of Kumbh before devotees across India and around the world.

Cabinet Ministers and senior officials attend unveiling ceremony

Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Saurabh Bahuguna, Khajan Das, Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Madan Kaushik, Pradeep Batra and Shri Ram Singh Kaida were present at the programme.

Other dignitaries and officials present included Mela Officer Sonika, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, SSP Navneet Bhullar, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari, Chief Development Officer Dr Lalit Narayan Mishra, Additional Mela Officer Dayanand Saraswati, Additional District Magistrate Jitendra Kumar, and Deputy Mela Officers Akash Joshi and Manjeet Singh, along with senior officials of the Mela and district administrations.