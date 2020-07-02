Haridwar borders sealed ahead of Kanwar Yatra

Image Source : PTI Haridwar borders sealed ahead of Kanwar Mela

Uttarakhand Police issues notice of suspension of 'Kawand Mela-2020' due to COVID-19, and requests devotees not to come to Haridwar as the district's borders have been sealed. Earlier,Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar said that Kanwariyas who enter Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses.

The annual yatra which sees a huge congregation of kanwariyas in Haridwar to collect the holy Ganga water was cancelled this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was decided to maintain a strict vigil and not allow any kanwariya to enter the city. In case they sneak in by train, they will be quarantined for 14 days at their own cost," the DM said

