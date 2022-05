Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Patel, Gujarat Congress working president, resigns from party ahead of Assembly polls

Hardik Patel, Gujarat Congress working president, on Wednesday resigned from the party's primary membership months before the western state goes to the polls.

Patel, who had led the Patidar agitation in Gujarat ahead of the 2017 polls, was appointed as the working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) in July 2020.

