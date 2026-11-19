The Congress has suffered a setback in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections, with senior leader Hardial Singh Kamboj switching sides and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamboj, who served as co-chairman of the Punjab Congress manifesto committee and has a strong political presence in Rajpura, formally joined the saffron party on Thursday.

He reached the Punjab BJP headquarters in Sector 37 and was inducted into the party in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and BJP Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia. Kamboj has won the Rajpura Assembly seat twice on a Congress ticket. His departure is being seen as a setback for the party in the constituency.

Why Hardial Singh Kamboj's exit is a setback for Congress

Kamboj had been associated with the Congress and held the position of co-chairman of its Punjab manifesto committee. He also had a considerable political presence in Rajpura, where he won the Assembly election twice as a Congress candidate.

His decision to join the BJP came after he made a sudden visit to the party's Punjab headquarters in Sector 37 on Thursday. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is said to have played a key role in bringing him into the BJP. Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon and the party's state in-charge Satish Poonia welcomed him after his induction.

Why Hardial Singh Kamboj joined the BJP

Explaining his decision, Kamboj said Punjab needed to be saved and argued that the state could not be put back on track without the support of the NDA government at the Centre.

"Today, Punjab has to be saved. Nothing can be put right in Punjab without the support of the NDA government at the Centre," he said.

Taking aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, he said the state needed a broader political vision to address the situation. "The kind of condition the Aam Aadmi Party has brought Punjab to, a much bigger vision like that of the NDA is now needed to set things right. Only the BJP can save Punjab," Kamboj said.

He added that he had thought seriously about the state's situation before deciding to join the BJP.

Kamboj also spoke about his political journey, saying he began his career in student politics and had contested a Lok Sabha election at a young age. "I started my career in student politics and contested the Lok Sabha election at the youngest age. I have seen politics closely and handled several major responsibilities," he said.

He said his experience in politics had led him to believe that joining the BJP was the right step. Kamboj added that he felt the move would help them bring Punjab back on the right path.

(With inputs from ANI)

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