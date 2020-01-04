Nankana Sahib incident eye-opener for anti-CAA people: Hardeep Singh Puri

Image Source : PTI Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

A day after a mob indulged in stone-pelting at Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday tweeted that the incident should be an eye-opener for those opposed to the CAA.

He wrote on @HardeepSPuri: "Vandalism, stone-pelting, and acts of descrecation at the holiest of holy Sri Nankana Sahib Gurdwara yesterday should be an eye-opener for those who refuse to recognise religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan & the rationale behind the Citizenship Amendment Act."

Vandalism, stone pelting & acts of descrecation at the holiest of holy Sri Nankana Sahib Gurudwara yesterday should be an eye opener for those who refuse to recognize religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan & the rationale behind CAA. pic.twitter.com/3dNqX33jbf — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 4, 2020

He also tweeted: "These shameful incidents clearly highlight the threats which minorities face to their right to practice their religion.

"As an Indian & a Sikh, I call upon those who turn a blind eye to these injustices & persecution insensitive, inhuman and certainly not secular."

The Union Minister also retweeted a post from former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who had posted a clip of Friday's incident at the Nankana Sahib gurdwara and tweeted: "Death threats and stone-pelting on innocent tourists to support forcible conversion of a girl! This is Pakistan and that is why #IndiaSupportsCAA."

"Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army's puppet is busy making a fool of himself by tweeting fake videos."

The Ministry of External Affairs had on Friday expressed concern over the vandalism at the historic gurdwara in Pakistan.

