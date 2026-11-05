Hardeep Singh Puri elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha after two nominations rejected

Union Minister and BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. The result was all but certain after the nomination papers of two other candidates were rejected, leaving Puri as the only candidate in the fray. The Returning Officer formally declared him elected on Thursday, November 5, the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Several BJP leaders, including state party president Hemant Khandelwal, reached the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. After Puri's election was announced, Khandelwal collected his certificate. The seat had fallen vacant following the resignation of Union Minister L Murugan.

Two candidates' nomination papers rejected

The nomination papers of independent candidate Kante Sayanna and Congress-backed Rajkumar Lohani were rejected on Tuesday, the final day of scrutiny. With both candidates out of the contest, Puri was left as the sole candidate.

Puri had filed his nomination on Saturday, October 31, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Khandelwal and several other BJP leaders.

Objections raised over Puri's nomination

The two independent candidates and Congress leader Hemant Katare had raised objections to Puri's nomination papers. They claimed that the affidavit submitted with his Form 26 was invalid and incomplete.

Returning Officer Umesh Sharma examined the objections and ruled that Puri had not violated any provision of the Representation of the People Act. In his order, Sharma said no defect had been found in Puri's nomination papers.

Congress calls the decision an attack on democracy

Katare and Congress MLA Atif Aqeel had said they would challenge the order in court. In a statement, they said, "This is an attack on Indian democracy. Despite such important defects, the nomination papers were not rejected."

Seat fell vacant after L Murugan's resignation

The Rajya Sabha seat became vacant after Union Minister L Murugan resigned. Puri is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, where his term is due to end on November 25.

With the BJP in power in Madhya Pradesh, the party's candidate was widely expected to win the by-election.

Puri's career before joining the BJP

Before entering politics, Puri had a diplomatic career spanning around 39 years. He was a 1974-batch Indian Foreign Service officer and served as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

He retired from the Foreign Service in February 2013 after 39 years of service. Puri joined the BJP on January 2, 2014. After the party formed the government at the Centre that year, he was inducted into the Modi Cabinet.

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