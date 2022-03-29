Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardcore patriotism, honesty, humanity pillars of AAP ideology reflected in Delhi budget: Kejriwal

Highlights Hardcore patriotism, honesty, and humanity are the three pillars of AAP's ideolody, said Kejriwal.

He said that the Delhi's budget for 2022-23 will reflect these three pillars.

He also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of stalling development works in the city.

Hardcore patriotism, honesty, and humanity are the three pillars of the Aam Aadmi Party's ideology and Delhi's budget for 2022-23 reflect it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a discussion on the budget in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, he also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of stalling development works in the city.

It was for the first time after the Independence that a 'Rozgar Budget' was presented by any government, the Delhi chief minister claimed.

"The budget presented in the Assembly is not an ordinary document, it is historical. A 'Rozgar Budget' has been presented for the first time in independent India.

Latest India News