Har Ghar Tiranga: More than 50 Million selfies uploaded on government portal ahead of Independence Day

The central government's Har Ghar Tiranga website has received more than 50 million selfies hoisting the tricolour, as per the website. The campaign is taking place between August 13-15 as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day.

Under the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone on social media to change their display pictures to the national flag as part of a unique effort ahead of the important day.

The website of Har Ghar Tiranga shows the government has received 60537694 selfies with the Tricolour. The home page of the website has been redesigned with an option to upload a selfie.

When a user opens the portal, there are two options - to upload a selfie with a flag and digital Tiranga.

Several events have been planned for the whole week. Silent processions will be held on Partition Day, (August 14), remembering the horrors of the Partition of India and paying homage to the victims of the violence during that period.

Meanwhile, Independence Day is set to be celebrated in full fervour across the country. The Delhi police have tightened security across the country ahead of the celebrations.

