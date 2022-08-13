Har Ghar Tiranga: India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma appeals to hoist Tricolour at every house

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, Rajat Sharma

Har Ghar Tiranga: The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been initiated ahead of the 75th Independence Day. As part of the campaign, people will hoist the Tricolour at their respective homes, offices and other establishments. In the same sequence, India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, Rajat Sharma has also appealed to the people that this time the Tricolour has to be hoisted in every house to show its glory to the whole world.

Rajat Sharma has released a video on Twitter and made a special appeal to the people to hoist the Tricolour in their homes. "This time the Tricolour has to be hoisted in every house.. in every street... to showcase its pride to the whole world," he said.

Let us tell you that under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' program, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been initiated by the government to make Independence Day special.

The campaign has started from today and will be run till August 15. From today people will hoist the tricolour at their homes, offices and other establishments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a success in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program on the radio.

The move is aimed at inculcating the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and remembering the contribution of those who work tirelessly for nation building.

PM Modi had said that the national flag must be hoisted at homes and establishments to express gratitude to our national heroes. Along with this, PM Modi had appealed to the people on social media to put the tricolour on their profile between August 2 and 15.

On behalf of the India TV family, it appeals to the people of the country to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to make the Amrit Festival of Independence special and show the glory of the tricolour to the whole world.

Latest India News