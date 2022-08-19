Har Ghar Jal Utsav: PM Modi attacks Opposition, says 'those who talk big lack vision'

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER). Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' event which held in Goa today.

Har Ghar Jal Utsav : Launching a veiled attack on the Opposition parties while addressing the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' event held in Goa virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 19) called for a long-term approach for nation-building, saying that those who are not bothered about the country only talk big but can't work with a big vision for water security.

Modi said that seven crore households in the country have been given piped water in just three years under the 'Har Ghar Jal' mission, "whereas in seven decades since Independence, only three crore households had this facility".

Under the mission, all rural households are to be provided with clean piped water.

"It is true that to form a government, one does not have to work that hard as one has to work to build a country. We have all chosen to work for nation-building. That is why we are working on the challenges of the present and the future. Those who do not care about the country, are not bothered about spoiling the present or future of the country. Such people can definitely talk big, but can never work with a big vision for water," the Prime Minister said.

He further said, "There were about 16 crore rural households in the country, who had to depend on outside sources for water. We could not have left such a large population of the village fighting for this basic need. That's why three years ago I had announced from the Red Fort that every house would get piped water. Rs 3.60 lakh crore are being spent on this campaign and despite the interruptions caused by the biggest epidemic of 100 years, the pace of this campaign did not slow down. The result of this continuous effort is that in just three years, the country has done more than double the work done in seven decades. This is an example of the same human-centred development, which I talked about this time from the Red Fort."

He was addressing via video link a programme organised by the Goa government to mark 100 per cent piped water supply coverage in rural households of the state.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present for the function in Panaji.

Modi congratulated Goa for becoming the first 'Har Ghar Jal' certified state where every household is connected to piped water. He also acknowledged Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu as first Union territories to achieve the feat.

"The country and especially Goa has achieved a milestone today. Today, Goa has become the first state in the country, which has been Har Ghar Jal certified. Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have also become Har Ghar Jal certified Union Territory," PM Modi said.

Know more about Jal Jeevan Mission :

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Government of India which was announced from the ramparts of Red Fort by the visionary Prime Minister on August 15, 2019. The mission aims to make provision of potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on regular and long-term basis to every rural household of the country by 2024.

The program is implemented by the Government of India in partnership with States/UTs.The third achievement of the country, the Prime Minister said, is related to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

"A few years back with the efforts of all the countrymen, the country was declared open defecation free. After this, we had resolved to make villages ODF plus," PM Modi said.

The country has also achieved important milestones in this regard. Now more than one lakh villages in different states of the country have become ODF plus, he added.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas", more than 52 per cent rural households in the country are now connected with tap water which was only 17 per cent at the time of launch of this transformational mission on August 15, 2019, the government data informed yesterday.

(With agencies inputs)

