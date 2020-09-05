Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Full List of teachers to be awarded today

Image Source : FILE Happy Teachers' Day 2020: List of teachers to be awarded today

The country is observing Teachers' Day today to mark the birthday of former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. Teachers' Day is celebrated as a symbol of tribute and honor to the contribution made by teachers to the society. At least 47 teachers have been selected by the government for 'National Awards to Teachers 2020'. They will be awarded virtually today on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, constituted an Independent Jury at National Level to select the award recipients for the year 2020. The Independent Jury at National Level reviewed the list of 153 teachers as shortlisted by all the 36 State & UT Selection Committees and 7 Organisation Selection Committees.

TEACHERS TO BE GIVEN NATIONAL AWARD TODAY

Image Source : GOVT Happy Teachers' Day 2020: List of teachers to be awarded today

Image Source : GOVT Happy Teachers' Day 2020: List of teachers to be awarded today

Image Source : GOVT Happy Teachers' Day 2020: List of teachers to be awarded today

Image Source : GOVT Happy Teachers' Day 2020: List of teachers to be awarded today

Image Source : GOVT Happy Teachers' Day 2020: List of teachers to be awarded today

Image Source : GOVT Happy Teachers' Day 2020: List of teachers to be awarded today

Image Source : GOVT Happy Teachers' Day 2020: List of teachers to be awarded today

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage