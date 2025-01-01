New Year 2025: PM Modi extends wishes to people, says 'Be blessed with wonderful health'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

New Year 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended New Year greetings to the nation on Wednesday and wished that 2025 would bring new opportunities, success and endless joy for all.

"May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu greets people on New Year

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her heartfelt greetings for the new year. Taking to X, the President wished for 2025 with joy, harmony, and prosperity for all and called for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India as well as the world.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world," President Murmu said on X.

New Year celebrations across the nation

As the nation welcomed the year 2025 with various celebrations, some entered the new year with prayers and offerings at temples. Visuals from different places showed people across the nation thronging temples to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year.

Devotees at Kalkaji Temple in Delhi offered their prayers on the occasion as the temple held its first aarti of the year. Meanwhile, cities across the country welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy.