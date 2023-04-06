Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Shobha Yatra permitted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, paramilitary deployed in Bengal

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 : As Hanuman Jayanti celebrations are in full swing across the country, several regions have taken steps to ensure peaceful processions and control any kind of unrest that might arise on the ocassion. Delhi police allowed Shobha Yatra to be taken out in certain areas of Jahangirpuri while Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal government to deploy paramilitary forces in certain districts.

Delhi Police permits Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Delhi police have given permission to take out the Shobha Yatra in the Jahangirpuri area within a certain distance.

"The route has been prepared. In order to maintain law and order, permission has been given to take out the Shobha Yatra within a certain distance. Discussion held with the organising committee and an appeal have been made to take out the Yatra as per law and order", said Delhi Police on Shoba Yatra in Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti

This comes a day after the Delhi Police denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group to undertake processions in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Paramilitary forces deployed in Bengal

West Bengal government decided to deploy paramilitary forces in Hoogly, Barrackpore and Kolkata celebrations to maintain peace during Hanuman Jayanti following a direction from Calcutta High Court. The decision was welcomed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also urged people to celebrate the festival peacefully.

In the backdrop of violent clashes in Howrah and Hooghly districts during the Ram Navami festival recently, the state administration decided to deploy three companies of central forces in the police commisionerates of Hooghly, Barrackpore and Kolkata on Thursday when the festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman will be celebrated.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to conduct 500 Hanuman Jayanti programmes across the state but no weapons would be carried in the processions.

MHA issues advisory to states to ensure maintenance of law and order

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took cognisance of the violence that broke out in Bengal during Ram Navami and issued a an advisory to all states to ensure the peace and maintenance of law and order during Hanuman Jayanti.

The MHA has also advised through its advisory for peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of factors that could disturb communal harmony in society. The advisory has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and the Director Generals of Police of all States, said sources.

