PM Modi will pray at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya before Bhoomi Pujan: What's in store

A day before PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony, the famous Hanuman Garhi temple in the town is all decked up to mark the celebration of the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram Temple. As soon as the prime minister reaches Ayodhya on Wednesday, he will first go to this temple as it is believed that before visiting Lord Ram one should pay their respects to Lord Hanuman.

Prime Minister Modi will pray but all priests will remain at a distance and no one will be allowed near him.

PM Modi is likely to stay in the temple for 5-7 minutes.

All preparations for PM Modi's visit are almost complete and the 'bhoomi pujan' will be historic for the city of Ayodhya.

On the significance of visiting Hanuman temple first, the Mahant said according to legends they believe that no work is complete without the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

67 steps lead to Hanuman Garhi which is one of the most popular Hanuman temples in North India. The shrine houses Hanuman's mother, Anjani, with a young Hanuman sitting on her lap.

About this temple, Mahant said, "When Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after conquering Ravana, he gave this place to Hanuman ji to live, so its called Hanuman Garhi or Hanuman Kot. From here, it is believed that Lord Hanuman used to protect Ramkot."

He said that construction of the Ram temple will start a new era for Ayodhya city which has witnessed many "tense moments" in the past.

"Not only us, all Rambhakts are happy with the new beginning. It is not just due to religious reasons, but the people here are happy to feel that their city will now have more opportunities and development," the Mahant said. He said that vedic rituals started in the temple on Monday and will continue till the 'bhoomi pujan'.

After the 'bhoomi pujan', the construction of Lord Ram's temple will start with full speed. The entire city has been decked up for Modi's visit. Invited guests have started coming and most of them will reach here by Tuesday evening, a local administration official said.

