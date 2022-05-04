Hanuman Chalisa row: Arrested Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navneet Rana at Santacruz Police Station after she was arrested by Mumbai Police.

Arrested Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai from Byculla jail today morning for her spondylosis treatment. The Amravati MP and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police last month following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra. Navneet was lodged in Byculla women's prison

Although the couple had eventually dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav's residence, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against them on charges of sedition and promoting enmity. Ravi is currently lodged in Taloja jail.

According to Navneet's lawyer, she was made to sit and sleep for long hours on the floor of the jail due to which her spondylosis got aggravated. In a letter addressed to the Byculla Jail authorities, the lawyer of the former model-actor said that his client was sent to JJ Hospital for examination and treatment on April 27 only after repeated complaints.

The lawyer said that the doctor at JJ Hospital had prescribed a CT scan to evaluate the gravity of spondylosis.

“However, the same has not been complied with by the authorities at Byculla Jail, Mumbai. In the absence of full and complete examination, including CT scan, no line of treatment could be advised,” the letter stated.

The letter said that Navneet Rana, in acute pain, requested the jail officials for a CT scan, but they refused.

"You are hereby intimated that if anything happens to our client, you will be solely responsible for her health," the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court will pronounce its order on the bail pleas of the Rana couple today. Both were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court on April 24.

