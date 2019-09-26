Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
Former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir's convoy meets with accident, CRPF jawan killed

The convoy of former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir was travelling to Nagpur after attending a function in Chandrapur, when the mishap occurred.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2019 11:29 IST
At least two persons were killed after a vehicle belonging to the security convoy of former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir rammed into a truck in Maharashtra. The accident was reported from Chandrapur - Nagpur Road Thursday morning, where a speeding truck hit the CRPF vehicle, news agency ANI reported. Those deceased in the accident were a CRPF jawan and a Maharashtra police driver. 

According to media reports, three jawans were also reportedly injured in the accident. 

The convoy of former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir was travelling to Nagpur after attending a function in Chandrapur, when the mishap occurred.

At around 10:30 am, the vehicles were crossing Kandli River Bridge near Tafa-Jam Square when a truck rammed into a container.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

