Former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir's convoy meets with accident, CRPF jawan killed

At least two persons were killed after a vehicle belonging to the security convoy of former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir rammed into a truck in Maharashtra. The accident was reported from Chandrapur - Nagpur Road Thursday morning, where a speeding truck hit the CRPF vehicle, news agency ANI reported. Those deceased in the accident were a CRPF jawan and a Maharashtra police driver.
According to media reports, three jawans were also reportedly injured in the accident.
The convoy of former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir was travelling to Nagpur after attending a function in Chandrapur, when the mishap occurred.
At around 10:30 am, the vehicles were crossing Kandli River Bridge near Tafa-Jam Square when a truck rammed into a container.
The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
