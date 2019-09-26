Former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir's convoy meets with accident, CRPF jawan killed

Image Source : ANI Vehicle belonging to Hansraj Ahir's convoy meets with accident

At least two persons were killed after a vehicle belonging to the security convoy of former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir rammed into a truck in Maharashtra. The accident was reported from Chandrapur - Nagpur Road Thursday morning, where a speeding truck hit the CRPF vehicle, news agency ANI reported. Those deceased in the accident were a CRPF jawan and a Maharashtra police driver.

According to media reports, three jawans were also reportedly injured in the accident.

The convoy of former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir was travelling to Nagpur after attending a function in Chandrapur, when the mishap occurred.

At around 10:30 am, the vehicles were crossing Kandli River Bridge near Tafa-Jam Square when a truck rammed into a container.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Will learn lessons from Naxal attack in Gadchiroli: Hansraj Ahir

Also Read | Will be 'constrained' to revoke Ramzan ceasefire if Pakistan doesn't mend ways: Hansraj Ahir