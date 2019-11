Image Source : ATUL BHATIA Scene at Hans Raj Hans' office

An unknown man opened fire at BJP MP Hans Raj Hans' office in Rohini in New Delhi. The incident occurred around 6 pm on Monday. The man, who appeared to be in his 50s came near Hans Raj Hans' office and opened fire. He soon escaped in his car. The man was wearing a kurta. No one has been hurt in the firing. Police are at the spot and investigation is going on.

(More details awaited)